TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. TTEC has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TTEC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in TTEC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TTEC by 35.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

