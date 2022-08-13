TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTMI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.53.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

