Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

