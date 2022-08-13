Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Shares Up 64.3%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 64.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.16. 6,040,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,894% from the average session volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Up 64.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

