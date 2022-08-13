UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($20.41) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.13 ($21.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €10.92 ($11.14) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

