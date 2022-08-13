UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday.
Bechtle Stock Performance
Shares of BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.95. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98).
About Bechtle
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.