UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.95. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.