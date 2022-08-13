UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.
UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
