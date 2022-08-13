Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 918,986 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 513,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

