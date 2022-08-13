Unilever (NYSE:UL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $57.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

