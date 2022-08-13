Unilever (NYSE:UL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:ULGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $57.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

