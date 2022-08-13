Unilever (NYSE:UL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $57.85.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
