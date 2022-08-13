United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 4.4 %

UG opened at $15.57 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the second quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

