Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

