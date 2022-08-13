Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.81. Vacasa shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 257,852 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Trading Up 18.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,651,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $519,780,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,912,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

