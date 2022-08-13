VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 10,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,250,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.