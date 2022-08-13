VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. 2,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.99% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

