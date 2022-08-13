VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.5%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.