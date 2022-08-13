VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth $585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

