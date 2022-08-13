Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €65.20 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €65.20 ($66.53) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Stock Performance

ETR:VAR1 opened at €80.42 ($82.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a fifty-two week high of €165.90 ($169.29).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

