Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERB shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $184,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

