Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verb Technology Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $184,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verb Technology (VERB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.