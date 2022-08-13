Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.98. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.