Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Veritiv by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

