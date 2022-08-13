Verona Pharma (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 15.2 %

VRNA stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.61% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

