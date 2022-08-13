Vertex, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Vertex has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

