Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 11.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.92. 274,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,319,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Veru alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 18.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 320,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veru by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Trading Up 19.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of -0.40.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.