Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.78. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 8,805 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.