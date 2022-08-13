VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.