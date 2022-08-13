Vicinity Motor (VEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:VEV opened at $1.54 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.
