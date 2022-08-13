Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,945 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after buying an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after buying an additional 246,419 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $49.98 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

