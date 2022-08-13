Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,186 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

SWX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

