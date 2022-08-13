Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,468 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 395,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 347,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

