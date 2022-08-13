Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,548 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

