Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,960 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Knowles stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

