Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,002 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 332.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

