Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,291 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

