Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,531 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

