Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,678 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.