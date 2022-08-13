Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,644 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MANH opened at $149.99 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

