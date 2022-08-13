Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,637 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.78 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

