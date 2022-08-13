Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,715,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Meritor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meritor by 731.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 1,480,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $377,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

