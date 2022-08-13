Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading

