Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

