Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 50.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

