Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,134 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.53. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

