Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after purchasing an additional 182,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

