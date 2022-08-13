Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

