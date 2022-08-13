Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

