Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $759.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 600.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

