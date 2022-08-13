Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.