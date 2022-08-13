Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

