Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART opened at $57.07 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

