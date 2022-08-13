Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CTS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTS opened at $42.30 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.88%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

